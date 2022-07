"Set the mood with ultra-refined distillate oil boosted with naturally sourced fruit and plant terpenes.



A celebration of skunky, sweet, old-school tradition, Grow Goo combines Banana OG and Munson for a pungent, and bracing experience that will make long-haulers feel right at home. It's associated with an immediate sense of uplift flowing into a drowsy and satisfied euphoria.



Top Terps: D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta Pinene"