About this product
A high CBD cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. It has a CBD content 2 times higher than its THC content and Harle-Tsu brings relief to pain and inflammation as well as epilepsy with a small amount of psychoactivity. Its flavor profile is Sweet and Earthy with hints of herbs and spice.
About this strain
Harle-Tsu
Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks.
Harle-Tsu effects
Reported by real people like you
258 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.