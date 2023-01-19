About this product
"Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg (or Hebrew National) is a dynamic cross of JJ‚Äôs Stardawg and DNA‚Äôs Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields and boisterous aromas, this loud strain is said to soothe the body while uplifting the mind. Kosher Dawg‚Äôs gassy, pine-fill flavors may put you in a sedated bliss for hours, before gently guiding you to sleep.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene"
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene"
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.