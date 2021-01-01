verano
Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
About this product
Avexia Epsom Salt Soak contains Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is the most abundant compound and occurs naturally in the cannabis plant. When combined with all natural elements and oils in a topical formulation, it’s a great method of relief, adding a therapeutic touch to a relaxing soak in the bath long day of work.
Linalool: 0.03%
Geraniol: 0.893%
