About this product
Distillate Cartridge
Each batch of verano™ Oil is tested and results are labeled. As a natural product, the cannabinoid content will vary between batches. We never “cut” or dilute our cannabis oil with any other substances, therefore assuring the purest, highest quality product. Our 500mg Oil Cartridges are made from distillate and natural terpenes.
About this strain
While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.
Lemon Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Verano
Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house. With products to suit every comfort level and taste, Verano’s expert cannabis guides are eager to help you develop your palate…and find your favorite new treat in the process.