About this strain
John Dieser of Verano Brands crossed the Iranian landrace Mag with Chemdog 91 to get Mag 91. Buds are dense green with purple hues, heavily frosted with trichomes, and coated with orange hairs. The flavor is floral upfront but also blanketed by Chemdog’s gassy aromas.
Mag 91 effects
Tingly
83% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Verano
Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house. With products to suit every comfort level and taste, Verano’s expert cannabis guides are eager to help you develop your palate…and find your favorite new treat in the process.