About this product
Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.
About this strain
Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness.
Mag Landrace effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with