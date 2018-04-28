About this product
Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness.
About this strain
Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness.
