Mag Landrace by Verano is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grows dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain‚Äôs aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness.



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness.