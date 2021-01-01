Loading…
1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches 200mg

by verano
About this product

Mandarin flavored 5mg Chewable Troches containing a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, 20 pieces per package.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.