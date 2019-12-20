Winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, Mimosa is a new Sativa that has gained a lot of attention in the past year. Mimosa is born of Purple Punch and Clementine, which makes for a very unique flavor profile, strong citrus with hints of Hawaiian punch. Quickly becoming a favorite for many fans across the country, this strain has an uplifting, clear headed effect, often inducing a sense of focus. It is also reported to provide relief to depression and anxiety.



Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoy by another method.