Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.
Modified Grapes is the child strain of two of the most celebrated strains today ‚ÄîGMO and Purple Punch. Its picture-perfect buds deliver sweet, fruity grape flavors with unique, spicy undertones.
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryphyllene
Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
