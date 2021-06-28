Modified Grapes is the child strain of two of the most celebrated strains today, GMO and Purple Punch. Its picture-perfect buds deliver sweet, fruity grape flavors with unique, spicy undertones.



Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene



Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoying by another method.