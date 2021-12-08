About this product
Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.
About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
