Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you‚Äôre an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.



Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoying by another method.