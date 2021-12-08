About this product
Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness.
About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with