About this product
Unlike anything on the market, verano™ stix™ are superior individual pre-rolls made with 1G of our premium hand trimmed colas.
About this strain
Chocolate OG by is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.
Chocolate OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with