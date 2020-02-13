About this product
Raw Wax
Verano™ Raw Wax is a pure cannabis concentrate made with our proprietary extraction method utilizing organic food grade ethanol. The final product contains a full terpene and cannabinoid profile and is very pure, potent and flavorful
Verano™ Raw Wax is a pure cannabis concentrate made with our proprietary extraction method utilizing organic food grade ethanol. The final product contains a full terpene and cannabinoid profile and is very pure, potent and flavorful
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
469 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Verano
Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house. With products to suit every comfort level and taste, Verano’s expert cannabis guides are eager to help you develop your palate…and find your favorite new treat in the process.