Logo for the brand verano

verano

Sunny D

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Sunny D effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
10% of people say it helps with headaches
