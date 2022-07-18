"A bit of an underground sleeper well-known in the Midwest, Sunshine OG is high in myrcene and limonene with an uplifting wash of euphoria that will lift your spirits like its sunny name.



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness."