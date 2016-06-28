About this strain
Sunshine, also known as "Sunshine OG," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream. You can expect Sunshine to deliver blissful, happy, and uplifting effects - even on the darkest days. This strain offers fruity citrus flavors with tropical undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Sunshine to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, nausea and appetite loss. Growers say this strain has light green buds that glisten with trichomes.
Sunshine effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Verano
Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house. With products to suit every comfort level and taste, Verano’s expert cannabis guides are eager to help you develop your palate…and find your favorite new treat in the process.