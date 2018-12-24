Loading…
Logo for the brand verano

verano

Super Glu Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Super Glu effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
23% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
