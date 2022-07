"A strain-specific pre-roll by Verano in a convenient tube.



Superglue is a strain of confusion. Most say it's a moderately to highly potent (THC 18-25%), social and chatty, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid mix of Afghani and Northern Lights (NL). But, there are also those who claim it's a blend of NL and OG Kush or even Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter. Nobody seems to have the definitive answer. Suggestion: Ask a trusted budtender."