"A strain-specific pre-roll by Verano in a convenient tube.



Thai Lights is a nicely potent (THC levels as high as 20%), but-definitely-not-for-beginners, extremely energetic, long-lasting and totally happy, Sativa-Dominant hybrid union of a Thai strain from the Nakan Pranom region and the ever-reliable Northern Lights. Sometimes known as Thai Stick or Buddha Grass, this spicy, citrus, pine and earthy hybrid is social and talkative."