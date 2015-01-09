About this product
Thai Lights is a nicely potent (THC levels as high as 20%), but-definitely-not-for-beginners, extremely energetic, long-lasting and totally happy, Sativa-Dominant hybrid union of a Thai strain from the Nakan Pranom region and the ever-reliable Northern Lights. Sometimes known as Thai Stick or Buddha Grass, this spicy, citrus, pine and earthy hybrid is social and talkative."
Thai Lights is a sativa-dominant blend that crosses the uplifting effects of Thai sativas with the stable and robust Northern Lights. Originally bred by Dr. Atomic, Thai lights is a dynamic hybrid that boasts sweet earthy flavors and a cerebral buzz that accommodates social outings with an energetic rush of happiness. Medical patients applaud Thai Lights’ ability to combat depression and minimize the debilitating effects of migraine headaches.
