verano
Thai Lights Dynamite Stix Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Thai Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
24% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!