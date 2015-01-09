Loading…
Logo for the brand verano

verano

Thai Lights Dynamite Stix Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

Thai Lights effects

Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
24% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!