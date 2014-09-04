About this product
Each batch of verano™ Oil is tested and results are labeled. As a natural product, the cannabinoid content will vary between batches. We never “cut” or dilute our cannabis oil with any other substances, therefore assuring the purest, highest quality product. Our 500mg Oil Cartridges are made from distillate and natural terpenes.
Thin Mint, a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.
