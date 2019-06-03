Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand verano

verano

White Harmony RSO

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

White Harmony effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!