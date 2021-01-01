About this product
Verdant Herbal's unique THC cleanse has evolved over the last 8 years. We have isolated the most effective ingredients and brought them all together into one comprehensive formula using only pharmaceutical grade (certified) natural extracts.
This formula requires the user to take (18) tablets over the course of 48 hours.
Pass your drug test guaranteed or your money back!
Verdant Herbal's THC Detox Kit will remove within 48 hours any detectable marijuana elements (aka THC metabolites) from your body. The kit's detox tablets contain an extremely concentrated formula that only requires the user to take (18) tablets over the course of 48 hours for a rapid cleanse of THC from the body.