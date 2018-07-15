About this strain
Biker Kush by Karma Genetics is a blend that combines potent and flavorful elements from famously potent parents. Created by crossing Hell’s OG and Lucifer OG (Hell’s OG x SFV OG Kush), Biker Kush pays homage to California cannabis propagators and their intermingling genetics. This stretchy plant produces dense, deep green buds that reek of lemon Pine-Sol and lush, floral earth. Biker Kush has a 9 to 11 week flowering time and a high THC content.
Biker Kush effects
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
26% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
