2mg per treat for all-size dogs

Premium USA-derived CBD

Water soluble CBD for fast-acting effects



Our Ribeye flavored CBD dog treats are made with water-soluble CBD and other premium ingredients, which provide our ‘best mates’ with superior results that are fast-acting and long-lasting.



These treats are made for dogs of all sizes and contain 2mg of CBD per treat. Unlike humans, dogs react differently to both CBD and cannabis. When they break down either substance, it's more potent and can have a more substantial effect. A lower dosage is ideal to ensure that your pet gets the necessary amount of CBD to be at its best.



At VerdureX are passionate about giving our pets the best possible care. We believe providing them with high-quality CBD dog treats can help their function and mood and so much more.

