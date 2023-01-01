About this product
2mg per treat for all-size dogs
Premium USA-derived CBD
Water soluble CBD for fast-acting effects
Our Ribeye flavored CBD dog treats are made with water-soluble CBD and other premium ingredients, which provide our ‘best mates’ with superior results that are fast-acting and long-lasting.
These treats are made for dogs of all sizes and contain 2mg of CBD per treat. Unlike humans, dogs react differently to both CBD and cannabis. When they break down either substance, it's more potent and can have a more substantial effect. A lower dosage is ideal to ensure that your pet gets the necessary amount of CBD to be at its best.
At VerdureX are passionate about giving our pets the best possible care. We believe providing them with high-quality CBD dog treats can help their function and mood and so much more.
About this brand
VerdureX
We're here to help give athletes the ability to reach their most significant potential through the power of Cannabis.
Our products are designed to help give athletes a natural edge they've always been looking for. We have products tailored for recovery, and we also serve Pre-Workout solutions.
Experience a new level of mind-muscle connection and bring your fitness goals to unimagined levels.
