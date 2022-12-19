Our registered industrial hemp-derived Pure CBD Oil tests at a minimum of 99%+ purity and is third-party lab tested and verified 100% THC-free.



This 500mg Pure CBD Oil is a good option for consumers adding a Cannabidiol (CBD) boost to their Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum CBD Oil supplement routine. It’s perfect when you need a little more CBD in your day and need a little extra to help with your day's well-being–mentally, physically and emotionally.



Farm to bottle, our CBD Oil is 100% sourced in the US and is one of the purest on the market, thanks to our exclusive and proprietary manufacturing process and hemp plant genetics.



Our registered industrial hemp naturally produces over 18% CBD, on average. Compare this to true industrial hemp, which produces less than a fraction of a percent of CBD.



To craft our award-winning CBD Oil, we remove only 20 to 30% of the plant material—unlike most brands. Other companies start with 2 to 10% CBD and repeatedly remove 90 to 98% of plant material—which significantly weakens the CBD molecule.



Because of our hemp plants’ high-CBD starting material and our gentle refining process, our CBD molecules are not damaged or weakened by harsh solvents, chemicals or grueling refining processes. As a result, Veré Organic CBD Oil has a much longer shelf life and is molecularly stronger than other CBD brands.



Our Pure CBD tinctures are also infused with MCT Oil (organic, fractionated Coconut Oil) for the greatest bioavailability, efficacy and health benefits. MCT is the best carrier oil for CBD due to its ability to quickly be digested and metabolized in the body. Even more so, the antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of MCT further complement the therapeutic benefits of CBD for your health.



It’s what we put in our products—and what we leave out—that makes all the difference!



WHAT YOU WILL FIND IN OUR ORGANIC CBD OIL:

- Cannabidiol (CBD)

- Cannabidivarin (CBDV)

- Organic Peppermint Essential Oil

- Organic MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil)



What you will NOT FIND in our CBD Oil:

- No THC

- No Solvents

- No Heavy Metals

- No Pesticides

- No Additives

- No Fillers

- No Mold

- No Mildew

- No GMOs

- No Bull Sh!t



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

- 100% USA grown hemp

- Organic, Non-GMO Pure CBD Oil

- 0% THC

- Organic Peppermint Essential Oil flavor

- Organic, fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Oil)

- Third-party lab tested & verified for cannabinoid—CBD and CBDV—profile, purity and potency

- Size | 500mg CBD Isolate per 1 fl oz (30mL) bottle

- Serving Size | 1mL dropper contains approximately 17mg CBD

- Servings Per Container | 30mL



RIGOROUS QUALITY TESTING:

Our exclusive and organic hemp farms are located throughout Oregon and Colorado. All farms are U.S. Farm Bill Compliant and use leading agricultural practices to produce high-quality hemp that meets our stringent standards.



Before and after each harvest, our farmers test the plant material to ensure the absence of pesticides, heavy metals, molds, or mildews. After testing is completed, our farmers then process and ship the Phytocannabinoid-Rich plant material to

our state-of-the-art extraction and purification facilities where we turn the biomass into our Pure CBD Oil. Once converted into oil, each batch is tested in our labs and then shipped to our GMP manufacturer to be bottled. But before the CBD Oil arrives at your door, it undergoes another round of testing at a 3rd-party lab. The result: guaranteed purity, potency and quality. That's the Veré way!



Our CBD Oil is designed with you in mind and allows you to personalize the level of CBD in your daily wellness regimen. It's a great option for consumers needing a Cannabidiol (CBD) boost to their Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum CBD Oil supplement routine. Since our bodies’ needs change daily, this CBD Oil is perfect when you want to adjust CBD dosing for overall cellular and molecular heath. Feel balanced, regardless of what life throws your way.



Everything we do at Veré is deliberate and we stand by our product's quality to offer you the Veré Guarantee–it’s simple; if you are not fully satisfied with your results, let us know within 30 days. We’ll refund 100% of your purchase price.

