Veridin Systems Canada

Veridin Systems is Canada’s fastest growing security integration company as well as a recognized leader in the security industry. Located in Mississauga, the company provides enterprise level security integration services to North American companies in numerous industries including financial, healthcare, property management, and transportation and logistics. It also provides security services to businesses in the retail, warehouse, biotechnology, and medical marijuana industries. Founded in 1991, Veridin is known for designing and installing custom-fitted security solutions for businesses with highly complex security needs. Using a comprehensive and integrated approach to system design, the company provides facility access control, CCTV closed circuit television, electronic security, and convergence security integration solutions. It also provides managed services solutions. Veridin is committed to staying abreast of the latest technological advancements. To provide you with the best security solution possible, it often partners with some of the biggest names the industry to provide a tailored security system, including Honeywell Pro-Watch, Avigilon, Verex Technologies, Indigo Visions, and S2 Security. Veridin will work closely with you to develop a security solution that fits your location, budget, and business strategy, mitigating risk and providing peace of mind.