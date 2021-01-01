About this product

Full strength CBD oil for people looking to address their ailments. This full-spectrum oil contains 5% cannabidiol or 1500mg of CBD per bottle and adheres to the highest GMP production standard.



Our Medium CBD oil is ideal for:



Countering higher than normal everyday stress

Strong ailment pains and aches

Supporting a sense of calm for focus

We only use organically USA grown hemp, avoiding synthetic chemicals, hormones, or GMO products. The hemp is passed through supercritical CO₂ extraction and a proprietary filtration process to produce the highest quality premium CBD oil.



Suggested Use



Shake well before use. Take 1-2 servings daily.



For Best Results:



Consistency is key, for best results use regularly for at least 90 days

Not a fan of the natural taste? Feel free to mix your oil into your favorite food or drink

Store in a cool dry place, not exceeding 82 °F or 28 °C, out of direct sunlight