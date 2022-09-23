What is Cannabidiol?



Cannabidiol is a natural substance that belongs to the family of cannabinoids and is obtained from the cannabis plant. Cannabis plant has several varieties and yields more than a 100 different cannabinoids of which two cannabinoids called cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are commonly known. CBD has stolen the limelight due to its amazing health benefits.



What is CBD Oil?



CBD oil contains CBD obtained from the hemp plant in its most refined form after having passed through a meticulous process of extraction. The carrier oil is the hemp seed oil. In the form of an oil, it becomes easier to use CBD and incorporate it into the daily life to benefit from the myriad of health advantages that CBD has to offer.



CBD vs THC



Although THC and CBD are closely related structurally and are obtained from the same plant, they have one stark difference that sets the two apart. THC is a psychostimulant and induces an intoxicated state in the users, rendering them “high”. CBD, on the other hand, lacks any such potential and does not make the users high.

Cannabis plant has several varieties. One of them is the marijuana plant which contains higher amounts of THC, due to which strict laws regulate its plantation and harvest. Another variety is called the hemp plant which contains CBD in high concentration and has less than 0.3% THC. Commercially available forms of CBD are obtained from the hemp plant and are virtually THC free.



How does CBD Oil Work?



Human bodies contain a complex system called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS consists of chemicals called endocannabinoids and two different types of receptors called cannabinoid receptors- CB1 and CB2. These receptors are scattered throughout the body in different locations.

The cannabidiol present in CBD oil mimics the action of endocannabinoids and fits into the cannabinoid receptors just like a key fits into a lock. Via the endocannabinoid system, CBD can influence most of the physiological functions of the human body like muscle movements, digestion, metabolism, immunity, and nervous functions etc. This is how CBD delivers its health benefits.



What are the Health Effects of CBD?



Alleviates chronic pain

Reduces stress and anxiety

Relieves inflammation

Boosts immunity

Improves skin health

Improves sleep

Boosts appetite and gut health

Alleviates nausea and vomiting

Combats infections and allergies

Promotes heart health

Regulates neuromuscular activity

Enhances homeostasis

How does CBD oil taste?



Cannabidiol itself does not have any distinctive taste or smell. The taste is largely contributed by the hemp seed oil which has a strong taste similar to that of the sunflower oil. Although the taste is not unpleasant by itself, it can prove to be a bit overpowering for some people. CBD oil can easily be added to other foods or beverages to mask the taste.



Are there any Side Effects of CBD Oil?



As it is entirely made out of natural substances, CBD oil has no serious side effects. Minor side effects include slight stomach upset and sleepiness upon taking CBD for the very first time. These effects are, however, short lived and disappear within a day or two.



Is CBD Oil Safe for Use?



Yes, our CBD oil is 3rd party certified to be completely free of any harmful additives and has been declared completely safe for use. It contains non-GMO, organically grown CBD in therapeutic dose and organic hemp seed oil which are absolutely safe for daily use.