Standard strength CBD oil, best suited for people with no prior exposure to hemp products. This oil contains 1.7% cannabidiol or 500mg of CBD per bottle and adheres to the highest GMP production standard.



Our standard CBD oil is ideal for:



Countering normal everyday stress

Mild ailment pains and aches

Supporting a sense of calm for focus

We only use organically USA grown hemp, avoiding synthetic chemicals, hormones, or GMO products. The hemp is passed through supercritical CO₂ extraction and a proprietary filtration process to produce the highest quality premium CBD oil.



For Best Results:



Consistency is key, for best results use regularly for at least 90 days

Not a fan of the natural taste? Feel free to mix your oil into your favorite food or drink

Store in a cool dry place, not exceeding 82 °F or 28 °C, out of direct sunlight



Additional Information:



Keep out of reach of children and pets

Always consult your physician before starting to use any supplement product

Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil