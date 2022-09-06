Medium strength CBD oil, best suited for people with no prior exposure to hemp products. This oil contains 2.5% cannabidiol or 750mg of CBD per bottle and adheres to the highest GMP production standard.



Our Medium CBD oil is ideal for:



Countering higher than normal everyday stress

Moderate ailment pains and aches

Supporting a sense of calm for focus

We only use organically USA grown hemp, avoiding synthetic chemicals, hormones, or GMO products. The hemp is passed through supercritical CO₂ extraction and a proprietary filtration process to produce the highest quality premium CBD oil.



Additional Information:



Keep out of reach of children and pets

Always consult your physician before starting to use any supplement product

Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil