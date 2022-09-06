What is Full Spectrum CBD Oil?



Full spectrum CBD oil contains all the natural components found in the cannabis plant including over a hundred different types of cannabinoids , terpenes, and flavonoids. Two of the most famous cannabinoids obtained from the cannabis plant are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Apart from these, vitamins, minerals, essential proteins, and omega fatty acids are also a major part of full spectrum CBD oil.



THC is rather notorious for its ability to make the users “high”. On the other hand, CBD lacks the intoxicating potential and is completely safe for use. Cannabis plant has different varieties. Our full spectrum CBD oil is made from the variety known as “hemp”. It contains less than 0.3% THC and is legal for trade in most of the US states.



How Does Full Spectrum CD Oil work?



The cannabinoids present in full spectrum CBD oil work by interacting with the innate endocannabinoid system of the human body. This system consists of two different types of receptors-CB1 and CB2 receptors. By acting on these receptors, cannabinoids (including CBD) can affect the physiological functions of the body like sleep, digestion, immunity, nervous functions, pain etc.



The terpenes optimize the metabolic functions of the human body and help speed up the absorption of cannabinoids. The flavonoids and other compounds mainly have antioxidant effects and help prevent cellular damage. Together, all these compounds work by “entourage effect” which is explained in the next section.



What is Entourage Effect of Full Spectrum CBD Oil?



Full spectrum CBD oil works by a principle known as the “entourage effect”. To summarize, entourage effect means that “the collective effect is more than that of the constituents parts”. In simpler words, as a team all the compounds present in full spectrum CBD oil exert more potent effects as compared to any of these compounds when used alone. Therefore, full spectrum CBD is better than CBD isolates in terms of therapeutic value.



Is Full Spectrum CBD Oil Legal for Use?



State laws in most US states allow commercial use of the hemp variety of cannabis plant since it contains less than 0.3% THC.Our full spectrum CBD oil is prepared from high quality, US grown, organic hemp and is, therefore, legal for use.



Does Full Spectrum CBD Oil make you high?



No. THC is the culprit that makes you high. Our full spectrum CBD oil is produced from hemp which contains less than 0.3% THC-too trivial an amount to cause any significant intoxicating effect. It is, therefore, completely safe to use full spectrum CBD oil as it will not make you high.



What are the Benefits of Full Spectrum CBD Oil?

Relieves stress

Provides pain relief

Improves sleep

Boosts appetite & digestion

Combats nausea

Counters inflammation

Enhances immunity

Regulates neuromuscular activity



Does Full Spectrum CBD Oil have any side effects?



Full Spectrum CBD oil is made from natural substances and is, therefore, free of any harmful side effects. Mild, transient side effects that disappear soon after use include:

Dizziness

Nausea

Sleepiness



Full Spectrum CBD vs CBD Distillate vs CBD Isolate



Full Spectrum CBD contains all compounds present in the whole hemp plant including a variety of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids among others.



CBD distillate is the initial mixture obtained after distillation of hemp plant parts. It is not as pure as the CBD isolate as it contains other compounds yielded by the plant in addition to the CBD.



CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD only. It is obtained after further purification of the CBD distillate.