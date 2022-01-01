Full spectrum hemp extract, multi-beneficial MCT oil and refreshing mint join forces to create a refreshing magic potion for your mood—made with farm-grown ingredients you can feel good about, too. Contains 2,000 mg CBD in a 1-oz bottle.



We’re big on knowing what we put into our bodies, and we’re guessing you are too. Here’s the lowdown on what you get with Chill Vibes oil:

∙ 2,000 mg CBD

∙ 1-oz bottle with measuring dropper

∙ Suggested serving size: 1 dropper/1 mL once per day

∙ Gently sweet taste with velvety smooth texture

∙ Nonintoxicating (<0.3% THC)

∙ Free of chemicals and artificial ingredients

∙ Daily use has been shown to reduce anxiety, relieve aches and pains and alleviate sleeplessness. The effects of CBD are different for everyone and results may vary.



Verist hemp is grown on our family farm in the magical soil conditions of the Minnesota River Valley, where it is watered with our natural spring water and harvested and dried by hand. Our CBD is CO2 extracted, which not only creates a better product, but a healthier environment too. Simply put, we grow and process hemp for you the way we’d want it done for ourselves.

∙ Organic

∙ Non∙GMO

∙ Pesticide-free

∙ Cruelty-free

∙ Sustainable

