Keep those lips looking young and healthy with our organic lip balm! Made with our full spectrum hemp oil and all organic ingredients like Soybean Oil, Bees Wax, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and Aloe Vera Gel.
Ingredients: Full spectrum hemp extract, Soybean oil, Beeswax, Sunflower oil, Cocoa butter, Shea butter, Tocopherol acetate, Aloe vera gel, essential oil.
Scents: Orange Creme & French Vanilla
• Grown and manufactured in the USA
• All-natural ingredients
• Pesticide-free
Veritas Farms
At heart, we are farmers with strong family values. We started Veritas Farms phytocannabinoid farm under the pure air of the southern Rocky Mountains in Pueblo, Colorado. We grow our hemp similar to a quality vineyard, giving quality attention to each plant while using drip irrigation to provide precise hydration and conserve our pure Rocky Mountain water. We are committed to our community, sourcing locally whenever possible. We practice sustainable farming methods, reducing our impact on the land, remembering that future generations of farmers will follow us. We never use any pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, and create our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. We are part of the sustainable agricultural revolution; the phytocannabinoid Hemp farm revolution; and Colorado farmers who say they are: “Colorado Proud”.