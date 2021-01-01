About this product
One of the most popular and effective ways to take whole hemp oil, this sublingual tincture contains full spectrum hemp oil, organic MCT oil (derived from coconut oil), and organic or natural essential oils for flavoring. Veritas Farms extracts its oil from flowers and leaves only.
• Grown and manufactured in the USA
• All-natural ingredients
• Pesticide-free• Non-GMO
Flavors: Citrus, Peppermint, Salted Caramel, Strawberry, Unflavored, & Watermelon
Serving Size: up to 1mL (full dropper)
Suggested Use: Take drops sublingually
About this brand
Veritas Farms
At heart, we are farmers with strong family values. We started Veritas Farms phytocannabinoid farm under the pure air of the southern Rocky Mountains in Pueblo, Colorado. We grow our hemp similar to a quality vineyard, giving quality attention to each plant while using drip irrigation to provide precise hydration and conserve our pure Rocky Mountain water. We are committed to our community, sourcing locally whenever possible. We practice sustainable farming methods, reducing our impact on the land, remembering that future generations of farmers will follow us. We never use any pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, and create our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. We are part of the sustainable agricultural revolution; the phytocannabinoid Hemp farm revolution; and Colorado farmers who say they are: “Colorado Proud”.