A cross between Cinderella 99 and Pineapple 99, Glass Slipper is a sativa-dominant hybrid described to have a nice cerebral effect with a sweet, somewhat fruity flavor profile.
Glass Slipper effects
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
