Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
13% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
