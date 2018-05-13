About this strain
LA Cake, also known as "Los Angeles Cake," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 with LA Kush. This strain produces sedating and relaxing effects. LA Cake features flavors like diesel and pine with undertones that smell sour and earthy. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help reduce pain.
LA Cake effects
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
