Created by crossing Cali Sour and Lemon OG, Super Sour Lemon is a sativa-dominant hybrid that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for adventure. With tart and zesty notes of sweetened lemon, Super Sour Lemon is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur on the lookout for citrus varieties that evoke memories of warm summer days.
Super Sour Lemon effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
70% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
