The Sauce is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Exotic Genetix. Using a backcross of Green Ribbon to pollenate a Gorilla Glue #4 mother, the Northwest breeder created a potent blend that emits a mix of chocolate, lime and diesel flavors. The Sauce took the prize for Judge’s Choice at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.
The Sauce effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
45% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
