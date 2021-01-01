About this product

The Vermi T Bio-Cartridge® is the key to the multiplication of a diverse microbial rich solution from your Vermi T 5/10 Bio-Extractor. All the biologicals necessary to produce Vermi T come within this coco woven cartridge; compost, castings, humus, kelp, mycorrhizae and six proprietary food sources. Vermi T Bio-Cartridges are sold off the shelf without bottles for customers that own their own Vermi T 5/10 Bio-Extractor. When purchased in case quantity it comes in a full color display case that easily ﬁts on a counter or shelf. A cartridge has a 2 year shelf life.