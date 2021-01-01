About this product

This powdered molasses alternative is easy to use, 100% soluble, all natural and GMO-free. VermiBrix has all the benefits of readily available carbs in sugar form as well as rare earth minerals. These minerals slowly release silicon and humates to help protect the plant from nutrients fluctuations and stress. Use VermiBrix by top-dressing around the plant stem, adding it directly to nutrient solutions or as an additional food source in compost teas. VermiBrix will work with any organic or synthetic fertilizers and hydro or soil.



Application:



Vegetative phase: Light - 1 teaspoon per gallon once a week.

Heavy - 2 teaspoons per gallon once a week.

Flower phase: Light - 1 tablespoon per gallon with every watering.

Heavy - 2 tablespoons per gallon with every watering.

Directions for use:

Use two cups of VermiBrix as a carb and nutrient source for every 100 gallons of compost tea desired.

*Note: VermiBrix must be used in conjunction with a compost foundation to brew compost tea*

For best results use VermiLife as your compost tea foundation.

Analysis



0.11-0.091-0.85

Total Nitrogen (N) 0.11%

0.008% Ammoniacal Nitrogen

0.008% Nitrate Nitrogen

0.007% Other Water Soluble Nitrogen

0.086% Water Insoluble Nitrogen

Available Phosphate (P2O5) 0.091%

Soluble Potash (K2O) 0.85%

Derived from: Dried Molasses, Pyrophylitic Clay and Fulvate Ore