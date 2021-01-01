About this product

Vermicrop Organics VermiKelp is a microbial super food. Ascophyllum Nodusum has been used for centuries to nourish the microbes in soil, completing a process often overlooked; feeding the soil. VermiKelp results in better root development through the stimulation of microbial activity, these microbes break down fertilizers, the result being increased nutrient availability. A highly renewable resource, Vermicrop Organics VermiKelp will bring out the deep green color of aquatic plants in your back yard or indoor garden.



Analysis



1 - 0.1 - 2

Total Nitrogen (N) 1%

1% Water Insoluble Nitrogen

Available Phosphate (P205) 0.1%

Soluble Potash (K20) 2%

Derived from: Kelp Meal

Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F),

dry area (less than 65% humidity).



Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available on the internet at http://www.aapfco.org/metals.htm