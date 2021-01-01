Vermicrop Organics
VermiKelp
About this product
Vermicrop Organics VermiKelp is a microbial super food. Ascophyllum Nodusum has been used for centuries to nourish the microbes in soil, completing a process often overlooked; feeding the soil. VermiKelp results in better root development through the stimulation of microbial activity, these microbes break down fertilizers, the result being increased nutrient availability. A highly renewable resource, Vermicrop Organics VermiKelp will bring out the deep green color of aquatic plants in your back yard or indoor garden.
Analysis
1 - 0.1 - 2
Total Nitrogen (N) 1%
1% Water Insoluble Nitrogen
Available Phosphate (P205) 0.1%
Soluble Potash (K20) 2%
Derived from: Kelp Meal
Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F),
dry area (less than 65% humidity).
Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available on the internet at http://www.aapfco.org/metals.htm
Analysis
1 - 0.1 - 2
Total Nitrogen (N) 1%
1% Water Insoluble Nitrogen
Available Phosphate (P205) 0.1%
Soluble Potash (K20) 2%
Derived from: Kelp Meal
Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F),
dry area (less than 65% humidity).
Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available on the internet at http://www.aapfco.org/metals.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!