About this product
PLANET OF THE GRAPES
Indica
Terpenes: B-Myrcene, D-Limonene & B-Caryophyllene.
(Grape Diamonds x (ChemD x 195)) Breed by Ethos Genetics.
About this strain
Planet of the Grapes effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
