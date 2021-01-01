Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Vessel®

Vessel®

Style Series // Rose Gold

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

- Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design
- Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only)
- 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings
- Three (3) power/temperature settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V)
- USB magnetic charging port + cable
- One (1) year limited warranty
- Patent Pending
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!