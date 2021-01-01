About this product
Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design
Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only)
Powered by a high-quality 240mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core
3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings
Three (3) power/voltage settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V)
USB magnetic charging port + cable
Dimensions: 4.3"L x 0.5"D
Six (6) month limited warranty
Patented
